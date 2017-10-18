PDP Senate caucus meets Minority Leaders of State Assemblies

The Minority leadership of the Senate on Wednesday met with the Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party Minority Leaders of State Assemblies, promising that the party was stronger and set to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress from power in 2019.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, which held behind closed door in the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said a teeming number of stalwarts of other political parties, including the APC and All Progressives Grand Alliance were on their way to the main opposition party in droves.

Akpabio said: “These are the Minority Leaders of the PDP in different State Houses of Assembly, who are in Abuja to interact with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and the Minority leadership of the Senate.

“We congratulated ourselves that we stood firm and at the end, God gave us victory at the Supreme Court and the party is now waxing stronger.

“We have reviewed the state of the party and reevaluated the situation, state by state, and we found out that the party is stronger than it was.

“And as I speak, stalwarts and thousands of members of other political parties, starting from APC, all the way down to APGA, are on their way to the PDP

“We also want to urge the leadership of the party at the national level to open the door wide open between now and the next convention to receive them.”

Akpabio said the caucus also discussed the guideline for the forthcoming national convention of the PDP in order to make meaningful contributions to the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party, which he revealed comes up on Tuesday.

He said: “At the end of the day, we shall come out with a strong guideline that will ensure a free and fair electoral process at the convention that can bring out a new leadership that Nigerians can depend on.

“It is very reassuring that, yes, indeed, Nigerians have a shoulder they can cry on and that is the PDP.”

Speaking on behalf of the PDP Forum of Minority Leaders of State Assemblies, the Minority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ken Agbim, assured the PDP Senate Caucus of total support and mobilisation at the grassroots to give the party victory in 2019.