PDP schedules North-West Zonal Congress

The PDP has scheduled its outstanding Zonal Congress for its North-West Zone for the purpose of electing Zonal Working Committee and National Ex-Officios for the zone for Saturday, Feb. 12.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature, on Thursday in Abuja.

It stated that the decision was part of the resolution of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting on Wednesday.

The said the North-West Zonal Congress was slated to hold at the Zonal Headquarters of the party in Kaduna State.

“All critical stakeholders and teeming members of our great party in the North-West Zone are by this informed and guided accordingly,” the party said.