The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, says former President of the Senate, Dr Olubukola Saraki, is an exceptional patriot and icon of democracy.

Secondus, who congratulated Saraki on his 57th birthday, also described him as a detribalised Nigerian and quintessential leader.

The PDP National Chairman, in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja said the party was proud of Saraki for his sacrifices toward the unity, stability and development of the nation.

He said that the PDP was also proud of Saraki for his outstanding roles in the struggle for the restoration of the country’s democratic tenets in our country.

Secondus commended Saraki for his track record of performance as a medical doctor, state governor, President of the Senate

and Chairman of the National Assembly and later Director General of PDP

2019 Presidential Campaign Organisation.

He said that the records stood him out as one of the contemporary leading lights of the nation.

He said: “Saraki’s tenure as the governor of Kwara state was marked by

resounding legacies that repositioned the state for greater productively in critical sectors, for which he remains one of the best governors Kwara State ever produced.

“As the Chairman of the National Assembly, Saraki courageously

asserted the independence of the legislative arm in defending the

interest and wellbeing of Nigerians as well as protecting our democracy

and national cohesion from collapse during our nation’s most trying moments in recent history.”

Secondus said that the PDP was also proud of the resilience, skill and proficiency with which Saraki led a most popular Presidential campaign.

“Our party therefore salutes this icon of democracy, a detribalized

Nigerian and quintessential leader as he attains 57 years of age,” he said.

According to him, the party prays God to bless him with more years in good health to continue in his selfless service to the nation.