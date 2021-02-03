The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated an elder statesman and member of its Board of Trustees, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described Babatope as a patriotic Nigerian, energetic politician and forthright leader.

He said that Babatope had shown uncommon commitment towards the entrenchment of democratic tenets, social justice and equity in the polity.

The party prayed God to grant him many more years in good health so that PDP, the nation and indeed, humanity at large, would continue to benefit from his wealth of wisdom and commitment to service.