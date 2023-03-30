PDP reverses Anyim, Fayose, Shema’s suspension

In a move aimed at reconciling the warring camps of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) rose from their meeting on Thursday under the leadership of the acting Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum and reversed the suspension of some leaders of the party.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party gave the names of those whose suspensions were reversed as former Governors Ibrahim Shema (Katsina State) and Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State).

Others are former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State).

The NWC also reversed the referral of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee by the Dr Iyorchia Ayu led NWC.

The move, Ologunagba said followed an extensive discussion about the recent developments in the party and the fact that the “NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general.”

Ologunagba said the decision of the Damagum leadership is “without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party across the country to be guided by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as the new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our party at this critical time.

“The PDP must remain focused as we continue to take every necessary action to recover the stolen mandate freely given by Nigerians to our party and Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday February 25, 2023, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.”