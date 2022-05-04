PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal

The Peoples Democratic Party has shifted it National Executive Committee meeting earlier scheduled for May 5, 2022 to May 10, 2022.

The party disclosed this on Monday night in Abuja in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

He said that the earlier date clashed with the local government delegate elections involving all party members, adding that all inconveniences were regretted.

Anyanwu said the meeting was scheduled to hold at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Similarly, the PDP National Working Committee also rescheduled the screening appeal for all aspirants for governorship and presidential polls from May 3 to May 4.

The party, in a separate statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday night, said that the adjustment in date was occasioned by the Eid-Fitir celebration.

“The NWC apologises for any inconveniences this change in date might have caused,” Ologunagba said.