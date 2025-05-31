PDP Reps member dumps party, drums support for Otu, Tinubu

Peter Akpanke (PDP-Cross River) has lauded the performances within two years of both Governor Bassey Otu and President Bola Tinubu and drummed support for their second term aspirations.

The representative of Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives gave the commendation in Calabar on Friday.

Akpanke said this at a press conference by the Cross River All Progressives Congress caucus in the National Assembly.

He noted that the sterling performances by both Otu and Tinubu were glaring and necessitated his decision to support them.

The lawmaker, who recently defected to the APC, bemoaned the irreconcilable crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “I am up and in support of anything that will move the state and nation forward.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senator Williams Eteng, who is the chairman of the caucus, said though elections were still two years away, their decision for the early endorsements was for the governor and President to concentrate on governance.

Eteng noted that the duo have enthroned good governance at the state and federal levels and would need the support of all to continue with their good work.

He said: “We are here to endorse our governor and our president.

“Our governor has done well and deserves our accolades.

“Today we are not mixing words, we are going straight to the point.

“We start with Mr. President who has also done well.

“He is a father to us at the national level.

“We have seen all the things he has done and still doing, especially the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

“For that reason alone, we endorse him for a second term so that that road will be completed.

“We are also enjoying the student loan, various ongoing infrastructural projects and completed ones across the country.

“There is also what we call the shake-up in the Nigeria oil and gas industry that is going through remarkable reforms.

“It takes a man with a big heart and courage like Mr. President to do that.

“For this reason and many more, we are endorsing him (President) to be the sole candidate of APC in the next coming election.

“If it is possible, we don’t think any other party should, as a matter of fact, put up anybody for the poll.”

Speaking further, Eteng, who represents Cross River Central Senatorial District, said Governor Otu’s performance within two years in office was mind blowing.

He said that the governor’s developmental strides were visible to all across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He noted that Otu did not only see to the completion of several abandoned projects, but also executing new ones that would have direct impact on the people.

According to him: “Today alone, what we’ve seen is enough for us to go home and sleep and say Otu should continue this good work.

“If he can achieve this within just two years, only God knows what he will do before he completes his first tenure.

“We are happy with the transformation in the government house, library, and local government service commission.

“He has projects in all local government areas of the state.

“For this, we in the National Assembly are saying our governor and his deputy don’t need to be stressed.

“They have done well, and they deserve to continue.

“From what we have seen, if they continue in the next six months, Cross River and indeed Nigeria will be investment destinations.”

