PDP rented crowd for Atiku’s rally in Sokoto from Niger Republic – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party rented the crowd that attended the kick-off of the presidential campaign of its candidate for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto on Monday from Niger Republic.

El-Rufai made the allegation on Tuesday during the inauguration of the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna.

He said at the inauguration of the 69-member Kaduna APC Campaign Council: “Thieves have ganged-up against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Yesterday, they were in Sokoto and they rented a crowd from Niger Republic just to show people that they have supporters because Sokoto people refused to come out.

“So, when it is time to launch President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in Kaduna, people should come for the whole world to see that it is not Niger Republic people that are disguising as Nigerians.”

El-Rufai said the 2019 elections would be between patriotic leaders and those who went to Abuja to loot.

He said: “We have tried to empower our people by anchoring our programmes on putting people first.

“We are making life better and reordering the priority of government to focus on human capital development.

“The task in 2019 is to continue to work towards the uplift of our people.

“We cannot allow the people whose ideology is looting to return to power.

“The PDP has nothing to offer the people of Kaduna State and they have nothing to offer the rest of Nigeria.

“Over 16 years, they left most of our 4,250 primary schools in terribly bad conditions, many did not have toilets, roofs, windows or doors.”