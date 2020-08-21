The Peoples Democratic Party says it will oppose any postponement of Edo and Ondo State governorship elections.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, at a news conference in Abuja, said the September 19 scheduled for Edo State and October 10 for Ondo State governorship elections should be sacrosanct.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Judiciary must stand firm in the defence of democracy.

Secondus called for appropriate sanction of the individuals involved in anti-democratic act in Edo State, adding that they should be given visa restrictions to democratic countries.

He said: “We call on both the INEC and the judiciary to stand firm in defence of democracy and not yield to manipulative tendencies.

“We wish to also draw the attention of the international community to this gross abuse of planning to undermine democratic process by critical staff who should defend it.

“The interest and will of the people of Edo should be paramount in all decisions and that should guide any action either by the INEC or the government.

“Nigerians should declare anybody or group working to truncate the ongoing electoral processes for Edo and Ondo States as enemies of democracy who want to inject crisis in the two states by undermining the will of the people.”

Secondus expressed concerns about what he called threat to the nation’s democracy, which, according to him, was becoming more and more real by the day.

He said the PDP had watched with utmost concern the developing situation in Edo State as well with growing desperation of certain individuals and party to capture the state in the election at all cost.