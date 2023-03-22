PDP rejects Kaduna State governorship election result

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the result of the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kaduna State.

Felix Hyet, Chairman of the PDP in the state, announced the rejection at a press briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday declared Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the March 18 election.

Hyet said: “Our fears were confirmed last night when the State Returning Officer, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, declared Senator Uba Sani of the APC as winner with 730,002 votes against 719,196 votes allocated to our candidate, Isa Ashiru.

“The PDP rejects this declaration.

“We reject INEC’s claims that Uba Sani won the gubernatorial election held on the 18th of March, 2023.”

The Chairman commended the party’s supporters for the support they gave to PDP during the election.

He assured them that the party would not leave any stone unturned in the quest to reclaim its mandate.

Hyet said: “We have commenced actions necessary and in accordance with the law with a view to addressing the development.”

Hyet called on the party supporters to continue to support and pray for the PDP as it pursues the matter to a logical conclusion.