PDP reinstates Kebbi State Chairman

The National Headquarters of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has restored the embattled Kebbi State Chairman of the party, Malam Haruna Sa’idu, to his position.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the embattled Chairman, dated Sept. 30, 2021 and signed by the PDP National Secretary, Sen. Ibrahim Umari-Tsauri.

The letter captioned: “Purported Suspension of Eminent PDP Leaders in Kebbi State,” was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

It reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of some of our key leaders in Kebbi State.

“The purported suspended members include: Hajiya Mariya Waziri, National Women Leader, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, BOT member, Maj.-Gen. Bello S. Yaki, NEC member and Malam Haruna D. Sa’idu, State Chairman.

“Kindly note that the activities of these unscrupulous elements led by Messrs Abubakar Garba Besse, Umaru Isa Mungadi and others is not only unlawful but unconstitutional and if left unchecked can result in the breach of peace in the state.

“Further note that the National Headquarters of our party is taking steps to invoke appropriate sanctions and punitive measures against these elements who are bent on breaching the constitution of our party.”

Umari-Tsauri stressed that for the avoidance of doubt, the secretariat wishes to restate that Haruna Sai’du still remain the lawful and authentic Chairman of PDP in Kebbi State.

“We, therefore, directed that you continue to run and discharge the functions of your office in accordance with the provision of our constitution without any let or hindrance,” it said.