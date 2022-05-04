PDP reinstates Kano Executive, approves Chairman for Ebonyi

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the reinstatement of the dissolved Alhaji Shehu Sagagi-led Kano State Executive Committee of the party.

The party confirmed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said the decision was taken after an extensive deliberation by the NWC and in obedience to a court order.

Ologunagba said: “To this effect, the Alhaji Shehu Sagagi-led Kano State Executive, as well as all executive members of our party at all levels in Kano State are hereby reinstated.

“Also in obedience to a similar judgment of the court, the NWC has declared Mr Silas Onu as the Ebonyi Chairman of our great Party.”

Ologunagba advised all leaders, critical stakeholders, relevant agencies and teeming members, particularly in Kano and Ebonyi States, to please note.