PDP receives timetable for bye-elections in Plateau State

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has confirmed that it has received a timetable from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the incoming House of Representatives and State Assembly bye-elections in the North central State.

The party disclosed that INEC has fixed Saturday, February26 for a bye-election to fill the vacancies in Jos North/Bassa and Pakshin Federal Constituencies of the State.

Recall that the seats became vacant following the demise of the occupants.

Plateau PDP Publicity Secretary John Akans, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the party had received INEC timetable for the elections, assuring that his party was ready for the elections.

“We have long prepared ourselves and have been waiting for the election.

“Our primaries will be conducted immediately beginning next week in line with the INEC timetable.

“The sale of nomination forms is ongoing at the state and federal secretariats of the party and will close on Jan. 21.

“After the submission of the forms, they will avail themselves for screenin” Akans revealed..

The PDP Spokesman said the party was exploring the option of consensus for the candidates to emerge.

He, however, said that in an event that the option failed, PDP would conduct primary elections for the contestants.