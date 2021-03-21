The Peoples Democratic Party has expelled its Chairman and Woman Leader in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Murtala Tukur and Hajiya Hadiza Ibrahim.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Jabir Adamu, announced this while addressing newsmen shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Matazu on Sunday.

Adamu stated that members had unanimously expelled the duo for anti-party activities during their general meeting held in Matazu town recently.

He said the decision was arrived at during a meeting which drew members and executives of the party from the wards to the local government levels.

He said: “At the meeting, party faithful expressed dismay over the way and manner the outgone chairman and the woman leader were conducting the affairs of the party.

“This is because they were not carrying everybody along.

“They were both given opportunity to explain their actions and inactions, but they couldn’t.

“Therefore, the house passed a vote of no confidence in them.”

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of PDP in Karaduwa Ward, Malam Surajo Yakubu, said they had since expelled Murtala Tukur from the party.

“Tukur is from Karaduwa Ward and we have since expelled him even before this our general decision at the local government level,” Yakubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was attended by all party executives and members in the council area, including the Party Leader, Dr. Shehu Matazu.

Matazu is member of Board of Trustees of the PDP who represented Matazu/Musawa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly thrice on the platform of the party.