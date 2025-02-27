PDP re-elects suspended Odefa as South East Zonal Chairman

The suspended National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, South East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa, was on Wednesday re-elected for another four years.

Odefa was re-elected at the party’s South-East Zonal Delegates Congress held at Okpara Square in Enugu, the Enugu State capital.

Also re-elected were Zonal Secretary, James Ugwu; Treasurer, Ochebu Regina; Financial Secretary, Mmadubike Okoro; while Igwe Augustina emerged Publicity Secretary.

Others included Nwankwo Obinna, Legal Adviser; and Arodogu Ifeyinwa, Woman Leader.

Announcing the result, the Chairman, Electoral Committee, Funkekeme Solomon, returned them unopposed and described the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

Earlier, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State extolled the delegates for their resilience and comportment during the exercise.

While calling for unity among the party faithful, the governor disclosed that “South-East has always been PDP and carries its banner with immense pride.

“The rebirth we crave for our party can only be attained if we remain united.”

The Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, called on the members not to fail the party, adding that he wanted to continue to see the colour of PDP in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the elected members, Odefa thanked the delegates for their confidence in them, promising that they would not let the party down.

He said: “We have four years to right the wrong and I am appealing to others who felt aggrieved to come together to build PDP.

“I am also appealing to other stakeholders to support in funding the party.”

The election was attended by Enugu State Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai; former Governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu; PDP National Secretary, Ude Okoye; members of the National and State Assemblies; Councils Chairmen; party chieftains; and delegates from the five South East states.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria recalls that a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Wednesday affirmed the expulsion of Odefa from the party.

The PDP Executive Committee at Odefa’s Ward of Oguduokwor, Oshiri Community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on October 4, 2024 suspended him for alleged anti-party activities.

Delivering the judgment in a suit instituted by the ward executive committee of the party, Justice Hilary Oshomah upheld the expulsion and granted all the reliefs sought.

