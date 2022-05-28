PDP puts Jonathan’s picture in programme booklet amid defection rumours

Amid rumours of the defection of former president Goodluck Jonathan to the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party added the former president’s picture in its convention’s programme booklet, it was observed.

A group had purchased the N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms under the APC for the former president.

Though Jonathan had not come out to confirm whether the rumours of him joining the APC are true or false, his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze in a statement had described Jonathan’s planned defection to the APC as mere rumours.

“Defection issue and presidential ambition are all rumours. It has no foundation. We do not want to be reacting to such (things) again. We have issued statements on this before,” Eze had stated.

However the former President has been meeting with the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, and the President’s influential nephew, Mamman Daura.

