PDP primary: Gov. Ikpeazu emerges PDP candidate for Abia South

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday picked the Peoples Democratic Party ticket to contest for Abia South Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general election.

Ikpeazu, the lone aspirant, emerged unopposed as the party’s candidate at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Chief Ndidi Okereke, the Returning Officer, while announcing the result, said 198 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Okereke said Ikpeazu polled a total of 198 votes and emerged unopposed as the winner of the primary election.

Speaking after the exercise, Ikpeazu thanked the party leadership, and lauded the conduct of the election which he described as “clean and transparent”.

He said he was poised to evolve programmes and policies that would change the fortunes of Abia South Senatorial District in the days ahead.

Ikpeazu said he would deliver quality representation and protect the interest of the people, if he emerged winner at the 2023 senatorial election.

He said: “I want to thank the delegates from the six local government areas and dedicate this victory to our statutory delegates.

“They have been excluded from today’s exercise not because of any wrong on their part but because of some laws that have not received assent from Mr President.

“I am particularly interested in women, youths and the voiceless.

“I pray that Almighty God will through the instrumentality of the mandate you have given me, the power, strength, opportunity and privilege to serve Abia South people to the best of my ability.”

NAN reports that the exercise, which started at 3:45pm, was peaceful and conducted under water-tight security as 198 delegates from six local government areas in the senatorial district participated.

The LGAs are Aba North, Aba South, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and Ukwa West.

