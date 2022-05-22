PDP primaries to commence as scheduled – Bature

The Peoples Democratic Party says its primary elections to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections will commence as officially scheduled on May 22.

The party said this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Saturday night in Abuja.

Bature informed all aspirants contesting the various elective positions in the 2023 general elections, delegates and party members that the primaries would go on as scheduled.

The party said that for the avoidance of doubt, the state House of Assembly primaries to elect candidates would hold on Sunday.

It added that the House of Representatives Primaries to elect candidates would also hold on Sunday, while the senatorial primary to elect candidates would hold on May 23.

Bature added: “The National Working Committee has approved that in the event of unforeseen situations, the Senatorial Primary may extend to Tuesday, May 24.”

The NWC further clarified those qualified and eligible to vote as delegates in the forthcoming Primaries and National Convention of the party.

The party said that by the virtue of Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022, “they are three ad hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congresses and one national delegate per local government, elected at the local government area congresses.”