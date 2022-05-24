PDP Primaries: Ortom picks Benue North Senatorial ticket

Governor Samuel Ortom has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 election in Benue North West Senatorial District.

Ortom was thrown up on Monday when he was adopted by delegates at the primaries of the PDP for the 2023 polls.

He was adopted by delegates from the seven local government areas which make up Benue North West Senatorial District.

He told newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital, shortly after he was declared winner, that he appreciates his people for always standing by him.

He said he was pleased to be given another opportunity to seek to serve the state at the Senate when eventually his tenure as governor would have been completed.

Ortom pledged his commitment to continue doing his best in the service to the people of the state as he noted that the interest of the people will always be his priority.