PDP primaries: Aspirant who lost has recovered N100m from delegates — Sen. Sani

Adam Namadi, son of former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, and Shehu Usman ABG.

Adam made the demand for the refund after securing just two votes at the PDP primaries, where he was reported to have doled out N2 million each to the delegates, with a promise to give another N1.5 million after emerging victorious.

But at the end of the election, Samaila Suleiman, the incumbent representative of the constituency, won.

Suleiman, who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP, won with 22 votes.

ABG polled 14 votes.

Delegates told Daily Trust that Suleiman had distributed between N3.5 million and N4 million to each delegate, while ABG gave out N2.5 million in cash and Namadi had distributed N2 million to delegates.

Having lost the contest, both ABG and Namadi demanded an immediate refund.

Suleiman, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, left the APC following the interest of Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s eldest son in his seat in the Green chamber.

Speaking on the development, Senator Sani wrote on his Twitter handle that one of the losers used vigilantes and hunters to recoup over N100 million of the money given to the delegates.

He tweeted: “A man who has lost the House of reps ticket in Kaduna has recovered over N100million from Delegates this evening using vigilantes and hunters.”