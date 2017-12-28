PDP prays for President Buhari’s son over bike accident

The Peoples Democratic Party has said it will continue to pray for the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf, for speedy recovery from his power bike accident.

A statement from PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday said the party was shocked by the news of the accident.

The statement said: “PDP as a family receive with shock, the sad news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.”

Ologbondiyan said the PDP was reassured by reports from the Presidency that Yusuf Buhari was in a stable condition.

He said: “We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family.”