The Peoples Democratic Party has postponed the screening of aspirants for various positions in the upcoming PDP Kogi State Congress for the election of a new Kogi State Executive.

The screening was earlier scheduled for Monday (today).

It has, however, shifted to July 10, 2019, according to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The exercise is scheduled to hold at the PDP State Secretariat, Lokoja, Kogi State, Ologbondiyan added.

He said consequently, the Screening Appeals will now hold on July 12, 2019.

He said all other dates related to the congress remain the same.

He added: “The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) directs all aspirants and, of course, all members of the party, particularly in Kogi state, to be guided accordingly.