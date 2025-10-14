PDP postpones 103rd NEC meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for October 15, 2025.

The National Publicity of the party, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the postponement of the NEC meeting to a new date would be communicated to members in due course.

Ologunagba said that the postponement was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its emergency meeting on Monday in view of recent developments in the party.

He added that the NWC took the decision in exercise of its powers pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“All NEC members should please note the postponement and be guided accordingly,” he said.