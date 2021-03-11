The Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party, has pledged a level playing ground and uninterrupted operations of all organs of the party ahead of its December national convention.

The Board Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, made the pledge in Abuja on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on the resolutions of the board at its emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

Jibrin, represented by the Secretary of the board, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, said that the board members reviewed and discussed the situation in the party nationwide.

He said the emergency meeting was particularly necessary considering the political and economic tension in the country.

The chairman said the meeting was to ensure stability of all the organs of PDP and to place them on alert and in sharp focus as the party prepares to take over power in 2023.

“The board is fully committed not to allow any mischievous trends or strain to clog the working relationship between all members, particularly at the top management level of the party,” he said.

He said the party was determined to do all that was necessary to ensure that it fulfilled the overwhelming desire of the vast majority of the people of Nigeria that the PDP regained power in 2023.

According to him, the board is unequivocally committed to ensuring that normalcy and peace prevail through all the organs of the party to permit the development and implementation of well-structured plans.

“The BoT will also ensure that very harmonious relationship exists between the organs of the party and in this regard a detailed meeting between the BoT and the NWC is being planned to be held soon,” he stated.

Jibrin commended the successful conduct of the party’s three zonal congresses and expressed confidence in the ongoing work of the party’s reconciliation and strategy committee led by Sen. Bukola Saraki.

“The board is very appreciative of the commitment of our governors to the party and the exemplary roles they have all been playing to keep the party at optimum operational level,” he said.

He pledged to resolve PDP leadership crisis in the South-West.

“This is the only party in Nigeria, if not in the world, that is not owned by anybody. This party is owned by the people,” he said.

On the issue of zoning of the party’s presidential ticket for 2023, Wabara said that it was still early to talk of zoning, saying they cannot put the cat before the horse.

“By the time we resolve all the issues in the party, we shall come up with a zoning formula. As you know, if you go through the constitution, you will realise that PDP is a party of zoning.

“But when it comes to political exigencies, you will realise that anything can happen, that is why we can amend our constitution at will to win an election,” he said.