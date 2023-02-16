PDP, only party with solution to Nigeria’s problems – Akindele

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, known as Jenifa, on Tuesday said that only the party has solution to the nation’s problems.

Akindele said this at a youth programme organised by the Lagos Youths Movement in Alimosho area of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos reports that the the event was tagged: “2023 Lagos will Break Free.”

Akindele charged the youths to vote for PDP candidates across board, saying voting the Lagos State PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, known as Jandor, is synonymous to voting for good governance in the state.

Akindele explained that Lagos is a blessed state that needs to be governed by people who had made their marks in the private sector, saying that herself and Jandor were employers of labour with enough managerial experiences and capacity for Lagos governance.

She urged the youths to actively participate in the 2023 general elections, adding that it is their right and responsibility to vote credible candidates.

She said: “It is our right to participate in the coming elections and Lagos politics because we reside and do businesses in the state.

“In the 2023 general elections, we must get it right by voting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as president and Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) as Lagos governor.

“Enough is enough in Lagos.

“Jandor and I have never held any political office, but had been in private businesses developing talents.

“With my film organisation, I have nurtured talents that have added value to the development of Lagos and Nigeria.

“The Jandor government will do better in developing your talents beyond your expectations.”

Akindele stated that it was ripe for the youths to take back the country and Lagos, and urged the people to persuade their parents, families and friends to vote Jandor in the March 11 governorship election.

Earlier, the Convener of the Youths Movement, Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, said those in government were not representing the interest of Lagosians, most especially the youths, and urged the youths to vote out the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general election.

Adeyinka said the Jandor and Funke candidacy is the best for the state, stating that there is the was need to liberate Lagos from “oppressors”.

She added: “It is high time the youths take back Lagos from the hands of the oppressors who have been ruling us since 1999.

“We must vote out APC come February 25 and March 11.

“Enough is enough.

“I want you to take the message of breathe of fresh air to your friends, parents, neighbours.

“We will make strong political statements on the two days through our Permanent Voter Cards.

“Those in government in Lagos and Nigeria are not more brilliant than us.

“They are in positions making laws not in our favour.”

The event also witnessed the empowerment of some youths with working tools.

“Twelve youths were empowered with baker’s mixing machines and sewing machines.

Others got photography tools, make-up kits and barbing clippers.