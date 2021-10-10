PDP NWC says Dan Orbih’s suspension a nullity

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has described the purported suspension of the party’s National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, by the leadership of Edo North Senatorial District as “a nullity”.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

The NWC said it noted with serious concern the pronouncements of certain members in the Edo State chapter of the party.

It said that while the national leadership noted the issues and complaints raised by some stakeholders, however it enjoined the chapter to be guided by the provisions of the party’s constitution.

It urged them to be guided by the party constitution with regard to imposition of sanctions on party officers at any level, stressing that the rules were clear and must be adhered to.

The statement added: “Consequently, the purported suspension of Orbih, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party, by the Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party is statutorily beyond its powers and to that effect a nullity.

“The NWC, however, assures (all) that it is taking strong steps to ensure amicable resolution of all issues and ensure that the interests of all members in the chapter are protected.”

The NWC urged all members in Edo State to remain united and focused, especially at the time that Nigerians were looking up to the party for direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.