PDP National Convention: Court bars 11 aspirants

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has barred 11 aspirants from the October 30 and 31 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Among those barred on Friday by the court was the National Vice Chairman, South South, Chief Dan Orbih.

The court, presided over by Justice J. O. Okeaya-Inneh, also barred the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogeide-Ihama, and the State Secretary, Hillary Otsu, from the convention.

In the case instituted by Chief Idehen Ekundayo, Stanley Iduoze and Odion Omadimhe, the court also barred eight other members of the party from the national convention.

In an Enrolment of Order by Justice Okeaya-Inneh in suit no B/218/os/2021 against Orbih and 11 others, including the PDP as the 12th defendant, the court restrained the defendants from attending, participating and voting to elect members of the National Working Committee of the PDP.

According to the judge, they are barred from the convention pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein.

Justice Okay-Inneh ruled: “An order of interim injunction directing the 12th Defendant, its servants, officers, agents, or otherwise to deny admittance to the 1st – 11th Defendant at the National Convention of the 12th Defendant scheduled for 30 and 31 October 2021.”

He also ordered that all the parties can be served by substituted means “to wit, by advertisement in a National Newspaper.”

Justice Okeaya-Inneh ordered for accelerated hearing of the motion on notice and adjourned the suit to November 2.