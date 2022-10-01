PDP National Chairman returns to Nigeria after two weeks abroad

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday returned to the country after a two weeks trip to Europe.

The Special Adviser to Ayu on Media, Simon Imobo-Tswam, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

Imobo-Tswam said that Ayu, who jetted out of the country on September 14, returned to Abuja via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 7pm.

It is recalled that Ayu had handed over to the party’s Deputy Chairman (North), Ambassador Iliya Damagun, and communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission.