PDP National Chairman disowns spokesman over INEC’s letter

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Ilya Damagum, has disowned the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, that the party doesn’t need the approval of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold its 100th National Executive Committee meeting slated for June 30, 2025.

Ologunagba had told newsmen on Sunday that the NEC meeting of the PDP will be held as scheduled with or without the approval of INEC.

However, Damagum, in a statement he personally signed, distanced himself from that position.

He said: “It was made prematurely and without due consultation, especially in light of the fact that a meeting has already been scheduled for Tuesday, 24th June 2025 between the party leaders, stakeholders, the Ag. National Chairman of PDP and the Chairman of INEC to address the concerns raised in the letter sent by the commission to the leading opposition party (PDP).

“Let me clearly and unequivocally state that the comment by Hon. Debo Ologunagba was made without the authority or approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party.

“The comments was made prematurely and without due consultation, especially in light of the fact that a meeting has already been scheduled for Tuesday, 24th June 2025 between the party leaders, stakeholder, the Acting National Chairman of PDP and the Chairman of INEC to address the concerns raised in the letter sent to our Party.

“It is shocking and unfortunate that such a sensitive matter was addressed publicly without recourse to establish internal processes or the leadership of the Party. In my capacity as the Ag. National Chairman.

“I wish to make it categorically clear that the views expressed by Hon. Ologunagba in that press interactions are entirely his personal opinions and do not represent the official position of the PDP.

“Regrettably, this is not the first time that Hon. Ologunagba has acted unilaterally, disregarding the collective decision-making structures of the Party.

“While the Party remains committed to defending its internal autonomy and resisting undue interference from external forces, it must do so in a responsible and unified manner.

“Our strength lies in our unity, discipline, and adherence to due process.

“The PDP remains committed to conducting its 100th NEC meeting in accordance with constitutional provisions and democratic norms. However, we will do so with collective consensus and proper coordination, not through the lens of personal posturing.

“We appreciate the support and vigilance of all party faithful and assure the public that the leadership of the PDP is fully engaged in resolving this matter responsibly and transparently.”

