The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party says it plans to organise a South West stakeholders meeting towards resolving the crisis in the zone, ahead of its zonal congresses.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan said the NWC had scaled up reconciliation processes in the South West after an extensive meeting.

“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the national chairman, deputy national chairman, national secretary, Senator Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation and strategic committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West,” he said.

The PDP had been faced with leadership crisis in the South West over the authentic leader of the party.