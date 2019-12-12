The Peoples Democratic Party says the public outburst by First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is another sad commentary that further exposes President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetence and why governance has failed in his hands.

The party said the development has also exposed President Buhari’s failure to lead and enforce an organized governance structure, adding: “The governance of our nation has been ceded to the chaotic and selfish whims of a cabal.

“It is indeed appalling that under President Buhari our once productive and highly organized Presidency has been bastardized and reduced to Kunle Bamtefa’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion.

“Instead of governance, the Buhari Presidency has continued to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make mockery of leadership.

“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari Presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy summersaults and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.

“Indeed, the Buhari Presidency has proven to be a huge national embarrassment and a big problem for our nation.

“Never in the history of our nation has the office, essence and symbol of Nigeria’s Presidency been so stripped and ridiculed.

“The PDP urges President Buhari to immediately put his house in order and save our nation further embarrassments under his very incompetent, disorderly and messy regime.”