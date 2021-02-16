The Peoples Democratic Party in the South West has described the news of the defection of former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, from the party to the All Progressives Congress as funny and laughable, saying: “That will be the first time politicians in Nigeria will be

decamping from APC to APC.”

The party spoke in a statement by the PDP South-West Zonal Director of Media and Publicity, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday.

Olayinka said the duo of Daniel and Omisore had long defected to APC, adding that it was obvious that the APC has become so embarrassed with the refusal of well-meaning Nigerians to openly associate with it in its membership registration and is now making up defections for public perception.

Olayinka said by the action of Daniel few hours after the results of the 2019 presidential election was declared, it was obvious that he was among the double-agents who sold the PDP out during the election.

He said: “To us in the South-West PDP, APC can keep celebrating defections from the party back to the party. The party can even tell Nigerians tomorrow that President Muhammadu Buhari has decamped to the APC, that won’t still change the fact that its government from federal to States have failed woefully.

“It is on record that Otunba Gbenga Daniel openly declared and worked for the APC in the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State. He did that less than 72 hours after the PDP lost the presidential election in which he was the campaign Director General.

“Since 2019, his main men have been holding key appointments in the APC government of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“As for Senator Omisore, even a five year old baby knows that he has been in APC since 2018 and he openly campaigned for APC during the 2019 general elections.

“He was even appointed as Sub-Chairman of Finance Committee for the inauguration of President Buhari for a second term.

“So, which defection are they talking about again? Is it second wave of defection or revalidation of defection?

“It appears that either the APC is so desperate to continue with the deceit about its existence and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians or some people are looking for money or appointment against integrity, hence this news of defection from APC to APC.”