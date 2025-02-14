PDP loses three Kaduna lawmakers to APC

In another twist of events, three House of Assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State have dumped the party along with their supporters, and joined the All Progressives Congress.

Their defection comes just two days after the lawmaker representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Amos Magaji, also defected to the APC.

The three lawmakers: Henry Mara ( Jaba Constituency), Emmanuel Kantiok (Zonkwa Constituency), and Samuel Kambai (Zango constituency), announced their defection on Thursday at their various wards.

When contacted, the three lawmakers noted that their defection was to align with the party at the state level because of the sterling leadership and performance exhibited by Governor Uba Sani.

The lawmakers stated that the political future of their constituents was sacrosanct and they believed that they would serve their people better in the ruling party.

According to Mara, the PDP’s dominance in Southern Kaduna has “rapidly crumbled.”

He said, “A major realignment in the power structure of the State House of Assembly is looming as we’re expecting more opposition to dump the PDP for APC.”

Kambai observed that the achievements of the state governor have erased animosity towards the ruling party and effectively ‘killed’ the opposition parties in the state.

”Governor Uba Sani’s commendable achievements within two years are attributable to the decline in opposition parties.

“Southern Kaduna has been a stronghold of the opposition PDP since 1999 but today, that jinx has been altered by Governor Uba Sani’s credible leadership,” he said.

On his part, Kantiok explained that the state faced escalating insecurity in the past eight years, but there is relative peace and he promised to consolidate Sani’s existing performance.

