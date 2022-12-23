PDP loses stalwart to APC in Sokoto State

Alhaji Yusha’u Kebbe, a key stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State, on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Poor leadership style, lack of people-oriented projects from the PDP-led administration in the state were some of his reasons.

Kebbe, who spoke in Sokoto, said he had contacted his loyalists in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state before arriving at the decision.

According to him, majority of his loyalists agreed that the PDP governorship candidate fielded forthe 2023 election was part of the present administration in all ramifications, therefore, his emergence is a continuation of the administration.

He said that some of his loyalists had opted to go with either Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the PDP leader or former Governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, as the APC leader, adding: “But I chose the path of Wamakko.”

Kebbe expressed optimism that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to govern Nigeria well as he had done when he served as the Lagos State Governor.

Kebbe added that the APC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, would surely follow the footsteps of Wamakko.

According to him, he joined the APC because of its strong desire to reposition the state and assured to partner with the actors in bringing the needed change.

This, he said, was to make the state to compete favourably with other states in providing infrastructural and human capital developments in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kebbe was also the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party candidate in Sokoto State during the rescheduled election in 2012.





