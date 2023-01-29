PDP lifts suspension on two Ekiti members

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has lifted the suspension slammed on two of its members in Ekiti State: Funso Ayeni and Otunba Ajayi Samuel.

This was contained in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the action was sequel to the adoption of the report of the Disciplinary Committee of the party, which recommended the lifting of the suspension.

He said: “By the lifting of the suspension, the status of Ayeni and Samuel as members of the PDP and especially as PDP candidates for Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency respectively in the 2023 general election are fully restored.

“The NWC urged all members, supporters and teeming members of PDP in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general election.”

The NWC had on January 20 approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo), Ayeni, Samuel and five others from Ekiti State over alleged anti-party activities.