PDP leadership meets INEC over National Secretary crisis

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the lingering crisis over the position of its National Secretary.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, at the INEC headquarters in Abuja which started at 2:30pm, later went into a closed door session.

This was immediately after the opening ceremony.

NAN reports that the meeting followed a letter to INEC by PDP inviting the commission to its 100th NEC meeting scheduled for June 30.

The letter, dated May 30, 2025 was signed by PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

In its reply dated June 13, 2025, INEC notified PDP that its letter was not in compliance with the requirements of part 2(12)3 of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

The commission stated that both the national chairman and national secretary shall jointly sign the notice for convention, congress, conference, or meeting and submit the same to it.

Earlier at the meeting, Damagum had said that they were at INEC headquarters to enable the party’s leaders interact with the commission to guide them on decisions regarding the status of its national secretary.

He said: “We are here today, pertaining to the status of our National Secretary.

“We have gone into litigation, I think, from the beginning of last year until when the Supreme Court made a pronouncement, of which INEC was a party to that litigation.

“We are here to interact sincerely with you off-camera so that we will be guided on this problem of national secretary, which we found ourselves in.”

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, noted that the meeting was at the instance of PDP, saying that as regulator of political parties, the commission’s door was always open to party leaders.

Yakubu recalled that not long ago INEC received similar visitors from the Labour Party.

He said: “The acting chairman had stated the purpose of the meeting, which is to ascertain the status of the party’s national secretary.

“I am glad that the NEC meeting, which you shall be holding on June 30, is the 100th meeting of the NEC of the party, meaning that 99 times in the past you fully complied by inviting us via a letter signed by the chairman and secretary.

“So, there are issues to discuss.

“And we look forward to this important clarification from the party as to who is the secretary.”

Yakubu recalled that in the last couple of months, the commission had received about five letters from the PDP as to who is the party’s secretary.

He added: “In the last couple of months, we received letters from the party, saying that one Mr. Sunday Udeh-Okoye was the secretary.

“Thereafter, the party changed its mind and said it was Samuel Anyanwu.

“The party later changed its mind to say that it was Mr. Setonji Koshoedo.

“And again the party changed its mind to say Anyanwu.

“The last letter from the party actually has no secretary at all.

“It was only signed by the chairman, which we responded to, but we are here as the registrar and regulator of political parties.

“We hope when we go into the working session, we will fully understand where you are coming from and what more you expect from us as the registrar and regulator of political parties.”

After the closed door session, Damagum said that the party’s leadership would meet with the larger PDP stakeholders on the matter and return to INEC on Thursday.

In attendance at the meeting were Damagum; Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State.

Others were a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi; Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson; PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; and Senator Ben Obi.

