PDP lawmaker to candidates: Let people’s judgement prevail

By Godson Nwagwu

An Ebonyi State federal lawmaker elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iduma Enwo Igariwey, has called on other political parties and his co-contestants to eschew violence and allow the people’s judgement prevail in the coming elections.

The representative of Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State made the call on Wednesday in Afikpo.

Igariwey spoke during the official commissioning of an ultra-modern civic centre built by him for the Nzuko Umuada Ehugbo, an umbrella socio-cultural association of Afikpo married daughters at home and in the diaspora.

Igariwey, who expressed optimism that the introduction of the Biometric Verification and Authentication System by the Independent National Electoral Commission and other reforms brought about by the new Electoral Act would enhance credibility of the polls, appealed to all and sundries to play by the rules.

Observing that election is like a referendum on character and integrity, he expressed confidence that his performance would surely earn him the support of his constituents for another tenure in the Green Chambers.

Igariwey said: “Generally, we expect the polls to be credible, especially because of the reforms brought by the new Electoral Act.

“If we deploy technology as expected, we don’t envisage much violence.

“But there are people we know who still have the old mindset.

“These are no longer the days where you need to go snatching ballot boxes.

“If you do, you have destroyed the votes of that unit.

“And in a way, you are disenfranchising the people.

“The parties that have tendency for violence: destroying of other parties billboards, intimidating and attacking others, should play down on that.

“Let us present ourselves to the people and allow them judge us by our performance.”

On the civic centre and other projects of his, the lawmaker said he was inspired by the zeal to connect with the cultural set-up and needs of his constituents, adding that the people’s mandate should be effectively utilised for their wellbeing.

He commended the women for their unrelenting zeal for community development and social reforms, pledging to fence the edifice, provide steady power and water supply to the facility in the next few weeks.

He added: “Effective representation means leveraging on your capacity to bring what we generally call democracy dividends to your people.

“That’s what I think is my mandate.

“The reason I am where I am today.

“The reason I am voted for.

“And the reason for my people’s clamour that I go back to continue to represent them.”

The wife of the lawmaker, Florence Ukamaka Idu Igariwey, and other women who spoke at the event, including the National President of the group, Ada Chika Dibia, and President, Home Branch, Lady Ada Cecilia Okole, commended the lawmaker for sponsoring the project.

Okole in an address narrated with nostalgia the frustrating nightmares the group had gone through in the process of realising the project before the intervention of Igariwey.

She described the event as a dream come true.

While soliciting the women’s support for her husband, Florence said: :Today, Idu Igariwey (Okpudo) is a brand name in Ehugbo in general.”

Dibia added: “Umuada is not a political group, but we are breaking protocols for what this representative has done for us.

“In the history of Ehugbo, it has never happened.

“Nobody has done us proud the extent he has.

“And we will continue to support him.”