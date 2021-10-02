PDP lambasts Governor Sani Bello, says ‘your anger over IBB Hospital is playing ostrich’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Niger state chapter, is shocked that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is angry over the dilapidated state of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital in Minna, when in fact his APC led administration is the grand patron of dilapidation.

According to a signed statement by the State Chairman of the PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji, the party asked rhetorically, “who dilapidated the hospital?”

It should be noted that Governor Bello had visited the IBB specialist hospital where he lamented the dilapidated state of the facility ordering that the dialysis machines be repaired urgently.

Beji said the PDP had for long maintained that the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led APC administration in Niger is a full scale disaster, that it took his 6th year of the eight-year tenure to realize the damage that his administration has done not just to the IBB Specialist Hospital but to all key infrastructure across the state is akin to playing ostrich or cry when the head is already cut off.

According to him, “from education to road, down to the least, which are street lights and sanitation, Governor Sani Bello’s APC has grounded Niger State to a halt.

“Recall that just few days back, truck drivers had to close all entry roads into the state because of bad and dilapidated roads with no care either from the state or the Federal Government.”

He reiterated that the PDP thinks Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is just playing the ostrich to have lamented the dilapidated state of IBB Specialist Hospital, this is well known to Nigerlites, except himself, when he can hardly be said to have stayed for 10 days in the state, since May 2015 when he came into office.

“It is more nauseating when PDP recalls the key infrastructure it handed over to the APC led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello which include three brand new General Hospitals, a brand new Neonatal Hospital with world class facilities, Universities, several dual carriage roads, high rise school buildings, N1.4 billion in a Zenith bank account for completion of 5 star hotel, a brand new completed 3 star hotel, MI Wushishi 500 Housing Units, Talba 500 Housing Estate, Col. Sani Bello Housing Estate and many more landmark projects.

“Yet with humongous budgets for the past six years, nothing has been initiated, completed and commissioned by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s APC led administration in Niger State,” he said.

Furthermore, the PDP Chairman advised the Governor, saying “you should wipe away your crocodile tears and stop playing ostrich, your government is garbage in garbage out. Which you know too well and Nigerlites are very much aware and will give you your report card soon”.