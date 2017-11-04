PDP: Ladoja, Makinde, others fall apart, hold parallel congresses

Things have fallen apart in the new coalition put together by the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State.

Four parties formed the coalition.

These are members of the PDP itself, Labour Party, Accord Party and Social Democratic Party.

However, on Saturday, the various tendencies went their ways, producing two chairmen in the party’s State Congress.

As at press time, tension was still high in the State, with the Senator Liyel Imoke-led National Congress Committee of the PDP battling to resolve the issue and placating all sides to the crisis.

While loyalists of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, who were members of Accord, Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli-led Labour Party and a faction of the old PDP gathered at Watershed Events Centre on Old Ife Road for the Congress, the Seyi Makinde-led SDP and some elders of the old PDP like Senator Hosea Agboola; wife of late Ibadan politician, Bose Adedibu; a former Deputy Governor, Hazeem Gbolarumi; former House of Representatives Majority Leader, Mulikat Akande-Adeola; Dare Adeleke; Bisi Olopoeniyan; and Taiwo Oluyemi were at the Baptist High School, Liberty Road for the other Congress.

The process produced two chairmen, who are both former PDP State Chairmen.

They are Jacob Adetoro, who emerged at the congress held at Baptist High School, and Kunmi Mustapha at Watershed Events Centre.

Adetoro and Mustapha are from Oyo North in Oke Ogun area of the state.

Other chieftains of the party at Old Ife Road congress were two former Ministers, Wole Oyelese and Jumoke Akinjide; Senators Femi Lanlehin and Ayoade Adeseun; Gbenga Babalola; Dr. Saka Balogun; Hameed Gbadamosi; Chief Alli Oyedeji; Olayiwola Olakojo; Dr. Muraina Ajibola and a host of others.

Makinde told newsmen: “We’re here to elect the state executive members who will usher in a PDP administration in Agodi Government House in 2019.

“There is no crisis whatsoever.

“This is what we call politics and we have all agreed to resolve all issues, work together to win Oyo State for PDP in 2019.

“I can give everybody the assurance that we are all together in one party and whatever differences that led to some delegates coming here and going elsewhere will be amicably resolved in due process.

“I have been given that assurance by all the stakeholders in the party both in Oyo State and at the national level.

“Democracy is about conflict and conflict resolution.

“All the stakeholders have come to resolve the differences as quickly as possible.”

In his acceptance speech after the congress, Mustapha noted that the last few years had been tortuous for the PDP, adding that lack of internal democracy and indiscipline led the party to a sorry state.

He promised that under his leadership, the PDP would attain greater heights and reclaim the state, adding: “Now, we are here to promote positive political values, we are here to foster cohesiveness and henceforth PDP is fully back to set standards.

“These are what we as a political party have to imbibe and propage.

“The PDP of today wants all its members to inculcate the political culture of functionality on grass root politicking.

“We must revive and rejuvenate our already eroded traditional values.

“It is our expectation that Nigeria must be strongly rooted on unshakeable platforms in all ramifications in order to allow her shine the light of good leadership to the rest of the black race.

“This is a challenge we are ready to meet.”