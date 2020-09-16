The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of having made concessions to get the backing of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party levelled the allegation on Wednesday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The PDP said Ize-Iyamu has promised Tinubu three slots for Commissioners, seven Council Chairmen and 12 Board Chairmen in his cabinet and government, if elected governor in exchange for his support.

The Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Osa Nehikhare, who spoke on behalf of the state PDP Campaign Council, said the uncommon broadcast on Tuesday by Tinubu shows the level of desperation on the side of the APC.

The Edo State PDP said Tinubu has released another $10 million in addition to the compulsory N300 million from Lagos State local government chairmen to induce voters in next Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in the state.

According to him: “Nigerians watched on Tuesday how the All Progressives Congress descended to the abyss by dragging one of their national leaders to their dying campaign in Edo State.

Nehikhare said: “Bereft of ideas about how to market their candidate and breathe life into their dying campaign, Edo APC leaders switched on the panic mode and ran cap in hand to Tinubu for oxygen and salvation.

“What many, however, do not know is the satanic pact the APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, made with Tinubu before he agreed to make the ill-fated broadcast on his behalf.

“Multiple sources privy to the agreement have since informed us how Ize-Iyamu agreed to Tinubu’s demand to nominate three commissioners, seven council chairmen and twelve board chairmen into his cabinet and government after becoming governor in exchange for the broadcast and other forms of support.

“Of course, Ize-Iyamu promised an open treasury in pursuance of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“To emphasise his seriousness, further support from Tinubu came the way of Ize-Iyamu after Lagos State local government chairmen were compelled to contribute the sum of N300 million to Ize-Iyamu’s election.

“Tinubu topped this up with a further $10 million cash, which is the cash they are using to con Edo people that it is from the Federal Government, euphemism for Buhari’s support that has been denied them in appearance, security arrangements and INEC instructions.

“It was also revealed that part of the sum has been set aside for vote buying and mobilisation of their lions and tigers.

“Edo APC leaders have shifted their attention to vote buying after realising that they cannot defeat Governor Obaseki in a free and fair contest.”

Urging massive turnout of voters on Saturday, the Edo PDP added: “We encourage all Edo people to collect the money and consider it as reparation for stolen funds of our republic!

“We also ask everyone to come out to vote on Saturday, September 19, 2020 as enough security has been provided to tame their lions and tigers.”

