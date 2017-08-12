12. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineAugust 12, 20172min0

Related Articles

Politics

PDP will spring surprises in 2019, ‎says Umahi’s aide

FeaturedPolitics

PDP will reclaim its prime position in 2019 – Jonathan

Politics

2019: PDP governors will support party to regain power – Fayose

FeaturedPolitics

PDP extends Makarfi’s tenure, confirms sack of executive committees in eight states

Politics

Kenyatta wins presidential poll in Kenya

Politics

INEC calls on physically challenged to participate in Anambra election

Politics

Anambra guber poll: PDP clears  Oduah, five others, rejects one  

Politics

PDP is praying for Buhari’s recovery — Makarfi

Senator-Ahmed-Makarfi-11-e1498122047675.jpg
At the party’s non-elective convention held on Saturday in Abuja, Makarfi said it was the desire of the party that Buhari should be well soon.
Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, says the party will continue to pray for the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.
At the party’s non-elective convention held on Saturday in Abuja, Makarfi said it was the desire of the party that Buhari should be well soon.
He said: “We mean well for our president.
“We will continue to pray for him, we want him to be fit but that does not mean that we will go to sleep.
“We will work hard to win the 2019 elections.”
He described the non-elective convention of the party as an affirmation that the PDP was a government in waiting.
Makarfi commended the security agencies for ensuring that the convention was conducted in a secured environment.
He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for being unbiased and for demonstrating its independency.
In his remark, Senator Ben Obi, the Secretary of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, said all hands must be on deck to reposition the party to rescue Nigeria.
Also, Iyabo Apampa, PDP stalwart from Ogun State, expressed joy that the PDP came back to life in spite several efforts to destabilise it.

previousPolice kill 11 in Kenya as post-election riots flare

nextUBEC amendment: Malala commends Saraki, Senate

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

PDP will reclaim its prime position in 2019 – Jonathan

World Championships: Bolt injured in relay final

UN resumes humanitarian activities in Borno

Newsletter

Categories