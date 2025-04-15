PDP is finished if Atiku gets 2027 ticket — Bode George

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, says his party will meet its end if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar secures the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

The former Military Administrator of Ondo State said this on Monday when he featured on a Channel’s Television programme: “Politics Today.”

George said: “If he (Atiku) picks it (PDP’s ticket), that is the end of this party.

“If he picks it by manipulation, which was what was done the last time, we will not accept it.”

George, during the television programme on Monday, applauded the PDP governors for putting on their thinking caps and rejecting the coalition led by Abubakar.

The PDP BoT member said the former vice president has not shown himself to be a leader of the party because he has not waded into the intra-party squabbles that have befallen the party in recent times.

He said: “No, if he is the leader of the party, he would have waded into it (the crisis).

“The fact that he was the presidential candidate of the party at the last election doesn’t mean he is a bona fide, fixated leader of the party.

“If he’s running for his private interest, it’s different from the interest of the party.”

Asked whether Abubakar could be the flag bearer of the PDP in 2027, the PDP chieftain said: “He cannot be.

“This is what I am saying.

“There was eight years in the north, there should be eight years in the south. That is the dictate, that is the doctrine of the PDP. I can’t say he cannot contest; he can go to any party because it is his constitutional right but as far as we are concerned, he cannot be the candidate.”

“There are rules. Section 7, Sub-section 3C of our constitution.

“It states that once the presidential candidate has been in the south for eight years, it had to go to the north.

“And after another eight years, it would come to the south.

“Is Atiku from the South-West, South-South or South-East?”

