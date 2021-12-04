PDP inaugurates new NWC members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold presentation of certificate of return and swearing-in ceremony of its newly elected national officers on Dec. 10 in Abuja.

A statement issued by the party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday said that the event would hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, by 9:30am.

It said the transition from the outgoing to incoming national officers of the party was sequenced to the successful conduct of the Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 elective National Convention and in keeping with due process of internal democracy.

“Accordingly, the valedictory session of the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the NEC Hall of the National Secretariat, Abuja at 11am.”

The party advised all leaders, critical stakeholders and its members nationwide to note accordingly.