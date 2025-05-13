PDP inaugurates 39 new BoT members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday inaugurated 39 new members of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

The Chairman of the BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, inaugurated the new members at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He said they were nominees of states and zones.

Wabara said that the nomination of the new members was based on their dedication, experience, and unwavering loyalty to the party.

He described the occasion as not only a celebration of a new beginning, but also a reaffirmation of collective commitment to the values and principles of PDP.

The BoT chairman urged the new members to consider their appointments as a call to service and uphold the integrity, unity and vision of the party as they strived for a prosperous and democratic country.

Wabara said: “Your role as members of the board is not only to guide and support the leadership of the party but also to act as a stabilising force in times of challenges and uncertainties.

“Today’s inauguration is particularly significant as we prepare to navigate the evolving political landscape and work tirelessly to restore PDP as the foremost party in Nigeria.

“The task ahead is demanding, but with unity, determination and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome.”

Wabara also reminded the new remembers that their presence on the board was not only a position of honour but a position of responsibility.

“Let us continue to work together to uphold the vision of our founding fathers and build a stronger, more inclusive and more progressive PDP,” he said.

Speaking earlier. the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, congratulated the new members, saying the party would be looking forward for more members on the BoT.

Damagum, represented by the acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, assured that the National Working Committee would continue to support the board.

Speaking on the appointment, a new BoT member, Jones Onyeriri, said the composition of the board was a reflection of the party’s strength.

Onyeriri said: “It isn’t a big problem for some people that are defecting to other parties.

“Even Jesus Christ, at a time, had some of his disciples who defected.

“So, for me, it is a sign that we are nearer to our crown.

“We have taken over and still strong.

“Nobody is sabotaging the party.

“Please trust me on this, as anyone that is doing that is already out of the party.”

Another new BoT member, Eddy Olafeso, said that the inauguration of the board was a regeneration of the glorious past, pledging that they would work together to ensure that the party continued to function as a strong opposition with new ideas, new people and new orientation.

“With the quality of leadership and the heritage of the past, we can make Nigeria better than it is today,” he said.

Asked why he resigned his position as Vice-Chairman, South-West when he went to contest for the Ondo State governorship election, Olafeso said he did that as a democrat and loyal member of the party.

He said: “There’s no reason for me to hold the party down.

“If I want to go for another position, I must leave that position as directed by the constitution.

“Things will work better.

“Discipline is part of democracy.

“Commitment is part of democracy.

“We must adjust to the way we want to act.

“I did the needful.

“I’m loyal to my party.

“I can’t take my party to court.

“I’ll continue to serve it and do my best to solve the problems within the party.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other members inaugurated included Labaran Maku, Ibrahim Shekarau, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom, and Nimota Ibrahim.

