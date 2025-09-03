PDP inaugurates 119-member convention committee, warns saboteurs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday inaugurated a 119-member national convention committee and warned individuals or groups working to sabotage the event scheduled for November in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to steer off its way.

The 119-member committee is chaired by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as Vice Chairman.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State will serve as the secretary.

The PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, performed the inauguration in Abuja, describing it as a step forward towards strengthening and sustaining PDP through the instrumentality of balloting.

Damagum said since he assumed leadership that the party had pursued reconciliation and worked to reposition the party’s structure.

He added that in spite of the challenges facing the party, it remains the leading voice of the opposition and the enduring hope of millions of Nigerians.

He said: “Not because I enjoy being disparaged, but because at critical moments, I chose restraint, not out of weakness, but as a conscious sacrifice for the survival and stability of our party.

“Ironically, many of the destructive voices have come from individuals, who have benefited immensely from the PDP.

“They sought to sow division and weaken our structures.”

Damagum, however, said that PDP was not broken or defeated, but marching forward and better prepared to reclaim power in 2027.

He tasked the committee to let fairness, equity, justice and unity of purpose be their guiding principles.

“Let us set aside personal grievances and ambitions that do not serve the collective interest,” he said.

In his remarks, the PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said the forum believed the convention was on course.

Mohammed said while the governors believe in consensus and accommodation, it would no longer tolerate anybody taking the party for granted.

He said: “We are capable of navigating this party beyond the shenanigans, beyond the arrogance and beyond the impunity of some people.

“We cannot continue to keep quiet and allow people to take us to the slaughterhouse.

“That is their job.

“And our job is to make sure we don’t go to the slaughterhouse.”

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, cautioned party members against raising tension ahead of the party convention.

Makarfi said that the tradition of the PDP had always been building consensus, adding whoever was not comfortable with the zoning arrangement should go to the field to test his capacity.

He said: “The convention is not about 100 percent, but about the overwhelming majority.

“If you have 100 percent, fine.

“In that direction, the party has zoned its positions, North, South.

“North can sit and do what they wish.

“South can sit and do what they wish.

“But that should not deny any individual who disagrees by testing his will.

“Buy the form, go to the field, and test your capacity.

“So, there’s no need to raise the temperature, because there will be no, and there should be no exclusion.

“That has been the tradition since PDP was formed.”

The Chairman of the National Convention Committee pledged the committee’s commitment to make history in Ibadan by organising credible convention, the way it did in 2022.

Fintiri, however, said while the committee was ready to accommodate all fears, members should refrain from parading the party on the media for personal interest.

“We are not going to stop anybody from contesting whatever position that you feel fit to contest, but then you have to do it with decorum,” he said.

He also advised committee members to leave their comfort zones and make necessary sacrifices to make the convention a success.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory-led eminent leaders and concerned stakeholders of the PDP had set conditions for the party leadership to ensure a valid and successful national convention.

Some of the key conditions by the Nyesom-Wike led group were that the PDP convention must be inclusive and the position of the National Chairman must remain in the North Central zone.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']