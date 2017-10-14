PDP in South Africa calls for repositioning of party

The Peoples Democratic Party, South Africa chapter has called on members at home and in the Diaspora to begin preparations for the 2019 election.

Ekos Akpokabayen, its Chairman, said in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday that the time was ripe to reposition the party to win the election.

Akpokabayern said: “I am using this opportunity to call on members of our party at home and in the Diaspora to start putting our house intact and reposition ourselves for the grand take over, come 2019.

“We must do all it takes and use every instrument of truth to enlighten Nigerians on the fundamental defects and propaganda of the APC led Federal government.

“I plead with my party that there can never be any other time than this for us to come together and get all the facts on the table to show Nigerians the difference between a true democracy and a faulty one.”

The chairman said that the South Africa chapter of the party supported the decision to probe revelations made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, on the NNPC and situation of the state house clinic.

He said such probe was necessary to convince Nigerians that government was sincere in the fight against corruption.

According to him, Nigerians should begin to ask questions on recent revelations and demand for accountability.

He said that the PDP had potentials to win the 2019 election if members come together and repositioned the party.

He added: “The People’s Democratic Party, South Africa chapter, once again calls on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to resist every intimidation aimed at silencing their democratic voice by the Government and demand their rights for good governance and accountability.”