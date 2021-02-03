The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun, as he attained the age of 70.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Wednesday, said that, over the years, Oyinlola had demonstrated an uncommon commitment in his service to Nigeria and humanity at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oyinlola, a retired Brigadier-General and former Military Administrator of Lagos, had also served as the National Secretary of PDP.

“As a soldier, state governor and party leader, you have firmly established that the essence of statesmanship is in pursuing the good and welfare of others rather than self,” Ologbondiyan remarked.

He prayed God to grant Oyinlola many more years in good health and active service to the nation.