A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has struck out the suit seeking to bar Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from contesting the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primaries.

The court, presided over by Justice E.O. Obile, struck out the suit on Wednesday after initially standing down the matter for over three hours to enable the parties find a middle ground.

During the standing down, the parties agreed to an out-of-court settlement and withdrew the matter.

Justice Obile commended the parties for settling out of court, adding that it was the proper thing to do.