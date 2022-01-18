PDP Governors urge quick conclusion of Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have urged the National Assembly to quickly conclude deliberations on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which President Muhammad Buhari to turned to it.

The PDP governors made the call on Monday in a communique issued at the end of their two days meeting in Port Harcourt.

They urged the National Assembly to conclude action on bill by either overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on it or deleting the areas of complaint.

The governors in communique read by the Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said that the meeting was to review the state of the national for a better living.

“An earlier concluded electoral act is vital for credible election,” the governors stated.

They lamented the continued state of insecurity, persistent and ceaseless blood letting of Nigerians on daily basis in many parts of the country.

The communique said: “We urge Mr President to reconcile his position and consider decentralisation and restructuring of the security architecture as the most viable solution together with proper Army funding and training requirements for security agencies.

“The Nigerian economy has continued to deteriorate and Nigerians have become accustom to the bad economic news as exemplified by the inconsistency in the exchange rate, unsustainable unemployment rate, among others.”

The governors urged eligible Nigerians of all walks of life, particularly the youths, to register in mass with the Independent National Electoral Commission to enable them to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general election.

They congratulated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for hosting the meeting and the leadership performance he had entrenched in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governors present were those of Abia, Adamawa, Alkwa Ibom, Benue, Bayelsa, Taraba, Sokoto, Oyo, Edo, Enugu and Rivers States.