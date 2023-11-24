PDP Governors to FG: Make introduction of new revenue formula a priority

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have requested the Federal Government to prioritise the introduction of a new Revenue Allocation Formula that will give more money to States and Local Government Areas in the country.

Speaking on the platform of the PDP Governors Forum, they said this will enable them meet their increased responsibilities.

This was one of the high points of the the meeting of the PDP Governors held in Abuja on Thursday night as announced by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The communique of the meeting was read to newsmen by Senator Bala, who is also the Governor of Bauchi State.

According to the communique: “On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the Federal Government to prioritise the introduction of a new Revenue Allocation Formula that gives more money to States and Local Governments to enable them meet their increased responsibilities.”

The communique of the meeting, which also reviewed the recent off-season elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States, said: “We support the decision of INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) to investigate the allegation of existence of pre-filled result sheets even before elections started in some places to ensure the confidence of the people in the electoral process.”

The communique added: “The meeting deliberated on various issues of interest and concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the country.

“The meeting reviewed the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal concerning Governors of various States and noted the mixed outcomes.

“As a Forum, we once again re-state our overall confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

“We believe that the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau States.

“The meeting also reviewed the off-season elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Bala Mohammed, Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State); and Deputy Governors Ifeanyi Ossai (Enugu State), Kola Adewusi (Osun State) and Mani Mummuni (Zamfara State).